Borno loses $6b to Boko Haram destruction

By Yusuf Alli, Abuja

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Refugees (NCFRMI) Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed on Monday said Boko Haram insurgency has cost Borno State about $6billion.

This is the worth of destruction that the state witnessed.

Garba also said there are over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons in Borno State alone apart from 400,000 IDPs who have fled to neighbouring countries.

He confirmed that 956,453 private houses, representing 30 per cent of the total number of houses in Borno State, were destroyed across the 27 local government councils.

He said 5,335 classrooms and other school buildings were destroyed in 512 primary schools, 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions in the State.

The damage included vital infrastructure set ablaze like markets, large scale farms and hundreds of trucks that evacuated farm produce for international export to neighbouring countries.

He unfolded a proposed Resettlement City Project which will sit on 50 hectares of land.

Mohammed gave this statistics at the launch of the verification exercise for Project Reliance in Maiduguri, which is collaboration between NCFRMI and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said: “An integral part of the mandate of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is “to provide for the care, maintenance and durable solutions” for all Persons of Concern.

”Here, in Borno State we have more displaced persons than in any part of the country. Precisely, there are over 1.5 million IDPs in Borno State alone. And another set of 400,000 citizens of the state have fled to neighbouring countries due to insurgency.

”As a commission, through our various interventions and needs assessments, we recognize the pains and challenges each of you have endured immensely. Some of you have been in IDP camps for over a decade.

”Based on the Post Insurgency Recovery and Peace Building Assessment Report on the North-East which was jointly validated by the World Bank, the European Union and the Borno State Government, Boko Haram has inflicted damages to the tune of $9 billion in the north-East. Of this amount, the destructions in Borno State alone amounted to $6billion.”

He gave the breakdown of the havoc wreaked by Boko Haram insurgency as follows:

“A total of 956,453 private houses, representing 30 % of the total number of houses in Borno State, were destroyed across almost all the 27 local government areas.

“A total of 665 municipal buildings comprising ministries, Local Government administrative buildings, prisons and police stations were destroyed in Borno.

“About 5,335 classrooms and other school buildings were destroyed in 512 primary schools, 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions in the State.

“Also 201 health centres, mostly primary healthcare clinics, dispensaries and General Hospitals were all destroyed. The insurgents also destroyed 726 power substations and distribution lines and destroyed 1,630 water reticulation systems. Across 16 local government areas of the State, the insurgents bombed parks, gardens, orchards, game reserves, Green wall projects and poisoned ponds, rivers, lakes and also stole over 500,000 cattle.

”All these were in addition to setting ablaze markets, large scale farms and hundreds of trucks that evacuated farm produce for international export to neighboring countries. Today, hundreds of renowned successful farmers and transporters have become extremely poor and dependent on food aid.”

The Federal Commissioner said the commission, in collaboration with the CBN, has introduced Project Reliance to make every displaced person in Nigeria self-reliant.

He said the verification of over 350, 000 IDPs in Borno State had started for the “launch of this noble empowerment project.”

“It is not dignifying and economically unviable that for about a decade, the government and aid agencies have continued to feed daily Persons of Concerns running into hundreds of millions of Naira annually, you will agree with me that in the long run this is unsustainable and it is time we begin to think of an alternative and sustainable solution.

”In thinking out of the box, the Commission came up with an idea that is more viable and dignifying in the long run. As the saying goes give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you will feed him for a life time.

”Therefore, through our passion and initiative towards the restoration of livelihoods of all Displaced Persons in Nigeria, together with the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who has tremendously done well in reducing poverty through development finance in Nigeria -we established, Project Reliance.

“As the name implies Project Reliance is a programme geared towards making every displaced person in Nigeria self-reliant. This includes, everyone who has lost their home, their livelihood and those who have sought refuge in the country.

”Every selected beneficiary will have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 vocational skills, trading, farming and other businesses. The applicant will also receive training, a starter pack and startup capital to become economically self-sufficient under Project Reliance.

”That is why we are here today for the verification of over 350, 000 IDPs in Borno State for the launch of this noble empowerment project.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the alleviation of the plight of IDPs

He added: ”This appeal also extends to the Resettlement City Rehabilitation and Reintegration Project, another major initiative of the Commission for the protection and dignity of Displaced Persons.

“The proposed Resettlement City Project will sit on 50 hectares of land with adjoining farmlands, 600-housing units of 2 bedroom units educational and health facilities, skills acquisition center, markets and worship centers. We are also counting on your support to make this a reality.”