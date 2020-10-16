Boston news anchor is fired over Hubie Halloween cameo

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:09 EDT, 16 October 2020 | Updated: 17:22 EDT, 16 October 2020

A Boston news anchor says she has been fired from her job for breach of contract after she appeared in the new Netflix film starring Adam Sandler.

Alaina Pinto announced on her Twitter feed on Thursday that she was dismissed from her job as a newscaster by the independent television station WHDH after making a cameo on Hubie Halloween, the Netflix comedy.

‘Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,’ Pinto tweeted. ‘I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you.

Alaina Pinto (above) says she has been fired from her job as a newscaster for the Boston television news station WHDH

Pinto says that she was dismissed after violating her contract by making a cameo appearance in Hubie Halloween, the Netflix film starring Adam Sandler

‘Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”,’ she wrote. ‘In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me.’

Pinto added: ‘I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.

‘Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station.

In the film, Sandler plays an eccentric community volunteer who investigates a real-life murder in the town of Salem, Massachusetts

‘Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege.

‘I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!’

DailyMail.com has reached out to WHDH for comment. Pinto had been with the station since December 2016.

Pinto’s biography has been deleted from the television station’s web site.

In the film, Pinto plays a newscaster for a fictional television show called Wake Up Boston, according to Decider.

She appeared in the film dressed as Harley Quinn, the fictional supervillain character from several DC Comics stories.

In Hubie Halloween, Sandler plays an eccentric community volunteer who investigates a real-life murder in the town of Salem, Massachusetts.

The film, which was shot last year in several locations in Massachusetts, including Salem, Lynnfield, Hamilton, and Manchester-by-the-Sea, debuted on Netflix on October 7.