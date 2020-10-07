Botswana: De Beers Group Introduces Reset Initiative

Gaborone — De Beers Group has introduced ReSet, a series of collaborations with jewellery designers to engage in conversations around sustainability and to offer a fresh perspective on the positive impacts of natural diamonds.

A media release from De Beers group says the initiative aims to help reset perceptions and shine a light on the significant positive contribution that natural diamonds deliver for the people and places where they are found.

It says this will be done by collaborating with established and up-and-coming jewellery designers who will set diamonds discovered by De Beers into a range of pieces, celebrating sustainability in the sector.

The release adds that the initiative’s first activation is a collaboration with five leading US designers who share a passion for natural diamonds and sustainable sourcing;Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoë Chicco.

Furthermore, it says the designers travelled to Botswana late last year to visit De Beers Group’s operations and a range of community and conservation programmes.

The designers also learned about the company’s commitment to Building Forever, which focuses on building a positive legacy by protecting the environment, helping communities thrive, championing women and girls and being industry leaders in ethical practices.

Following the visit, each designer created a unique pendant incorporating diamonds from De Beers, which was inspired by the people, wildlife and beautiful landscape of Botswana, as well as a shared commitment to helping shape a better world.

The collection of one-of-a-kind pieces will be auctioned for charity later this year, with a supporting consumer engagement campaign.

Colby Shergalis, De Beers Group Brand Senior vice president was quoted as saying, ‘through ReSet, we are connecting a community of jewellery designers to the people and places where our diamonds originate, so the designers can learn more about the journey of a De Beers diamond and the positive impact it makes’.

“We were proud to host Jade, Jennie, Julez, Sara and Zoë at our operations in Botswana, and have been moved by their enthusiasm about sharing what they’ve learned and by their desire to find additional ways to give back.

The beautiful and unique pendants they created are the result of months of work, in challenging times, spurred on by the memories of the extraordinary connections they made with one another and with the people of Botswana and we look forward to launching the collection”, he said.

