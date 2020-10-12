Botswana: Govt Stiffens Gender Based Violence Law

Motopi — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has urged parents to create a conducive environment in which children are not subjected to abuse.

Addressing village leaders in Makalamabedi, Motopi, Moremaoto and Khumaga on October 9, Mr Tsogwane said children should not be exposed to domestic violence or use of abusive language.

He said it was important for parents to teach and guide children to respect parents, especially women.

Mr Tsogwane said plans were ongoing to host a family/marriage talk show in Boteti as the sub-district was highly affected by Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Further, the vice president said in response to an alarming rate of gender based violence cases in the country, government has taken a decision to implement stiffer laws with regards to GBV.

He stated that in the next Parliament session a proposed Bill that would ensure that perpetrators of GBV faced the wrath of the law would be tabled.

Mr Tsogwane said the proposed Bill would introduce a register, where names of perpetrators of GBV would be listed and made accessible to the public.

In addition, he said the register was expected to create an awareness and sensitise women to be cautious with who they fall in love with.

Moreover, Mr Tsogwane said that GBV perpetrators would be barred from working in areas where there were children such as schools and day care centres.

Meanwhile, Officer commanding District No: 8 Sarah Gabathusi, emphasised that GBV was becoming more prevalent in Boteti, with men killing their female partners as well as an increase in rape cases.

Source : BOPA