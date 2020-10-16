Botswana: Nyamadzabo Appointed World Bank Executive Director

Gaborone — Former Secretary for Economic and Financial Policy in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo has been appointed the new executive director of the World Bank Office for the African Group 1 Constituency.

A press release from the ministry states that in his position, Dr Nyamadzabo serves as the head of the Secretariat for 22 English speaking African member countries of the World Bank Group, based in Washington DC, USA.

The appointment is effective November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2022, and it explains that in the two years preceding the appointment, Dr Nyamadzabo served the constituency as alternate executive director.

The release further says during the virtual meeting of the constituency held in the margins of the 2020 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group annual meetings on Monday, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, who is a member of the Board of Governors of the World Bank said Dr Nyamadzabo was a seasoned professional with an impeccable work ethic, a wealth of knowledge and experience accumulated over many years at both international and national levels.

Dr Matsheka expressed confidence that Dr Nyamadzabo would act in the best interest of the Constituency and adequately represent the aspirations and concerns of member countries at the World Bank Group boards.

Dr Matsheka also expressed appreciation to other governors for entrusting a Botswana citizen with the responsibility of managing the affairs of Africa Group 1 Constituency.

He reiterated his profound conviction in the new executive director, that he would diligently execute the mandate conferred on him, ensuring that the constituency benefited from the financial and non-financial operations of the Bretton Wood Institutions (BWIs), in particular the World Bank Group.

Source : BOPA