boundary-adjustment-will-end-tiv/jukun-killings,-says-commission

Ishaku

Demarcating the boundary between Taraba and Benue states has been identified as the surest way of achieving lasting peace between the Tiv and the Jukun ethnic groups in Taraba state who have been at loggerheads since 1991.

Chairman of the seven-man Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the crisis, Kummai Aka’as, who made the observation, said a quick demarcation of the boundary between both states would help in achieving the desired peace between both ethnic groups.

Aka’as, who was speaking at a ceremony in Jalingo yesterday when the report of the commission was presented to the state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, also lamented that the damage done by the crisis is worth over N14 Billion. The unrest has not only led to massive destruction of lives and property but crippled economic activities in both areas, compelling visitors to seek alternative places to live and do business.

Disturbed by this, he appealed to all stakeholders to work round the clock to end the crisis in order to herald the desired growth in the affected communities. The report submitted, according to him, was entirely based on their findings and that there was no attempt by the state governor or any other interests to influence their job.

Ishaku, who also promised to act decisively on the report, assured the members that they didn’t waste their time.