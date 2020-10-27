Boxer Ryan Garcia caught on camera kissing 18-year-old TikTok star despite having pregnant fiancée

Boxer Ryan Garcia is on the outs with his pregnant fiancée after paparazzi caught him kissing social media star Malú Trevejo outside an LA restaurant.

The 22-year-old WBC Silver lightweight title holder is currently expecting a baby with Drea Celina, but that didn’t stop him from dining out with Malú, who turned 18 this month, and some other friends at N10restaurant this weekend.

Unfortunately for Ryan, cameras caught him enjoying a lengthy kiss with Malú outside the restaurant, and the video has earned half a million views on The Hollywood Fix‘s YouTube channel.

The makeout session was caught on camera on October 24. In the video, Malú walks out of the restaurant in tiny shorts and a crop top, her face mask pulled down to her chin.

Ryan follows her soon after, his shirt unbuttoned to his chest.

The two hug and continue to flirt, with Ryan putting his arm around Malú’s back. While chewing gum, he leans over to kiss her, which the pair two for several seconds before pulling apart.

They spend about ten minutes outside flirting.

The clip of the two Gen Z celebs quickly made the rounds on social media, and it wasn’t long before Drea, the fiancée, was clued in.

She has since made her Instagram account private, but not before fans took screengrabs of her response.

‘He tells me he’s training hard for this fight. But IG shows me this. 7 weeks left till I give birth and this piece of s**t stay being disgusting,’ she wrote.

‘While he barely even sees Rylie his daughter with @catherinegamez. @Kingryang is a HORRIBLE PERSON.’

Rylie is the boxer’s daughter with Catherine Gamez.

Despite his personal life seemingly imploding, Ryan has continued to post videos of himself boxing on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, he did also issue a statement about the cheating incident.

‘Just clearing some things I seen regarding Malu and Drea,’ he wrote, then deleted. ‘Andrea and I aren’t engaged but we were still trying to fix our relationship.

‘Malu and I went there as friends and we got caught up in the moment but there isn’t anything there, I’d didn’t intend to hurt anyone. This is my personal life and I’m not going to speak on this ever again.’

Malú has also responded with a video, claiming she didn’t know that he was engaged or expecting a child.

‘I met up with him because he was a very nice guy, he was very sweet,’ she said. ‘Yeah, he told me he had a kid, but he never told me that he was engaged and he never told me that he had another baby coming. But he’s a really nice dude and I didn’t know that.

‘Let’s just not get into that. I just woke up and I’m seeing all this s**t. I did not know he was engaged and I texted him and asked him why didn’t he tell me and he said because they’re on and off.’

Social media users are expressing schadenfreude over Ryan’s scandal, with one man on Twitter writing sarcastically: ‘Grinding down 18 year old girls and cheating on his pregnant girlfriend. Amazing.’

‘Wait Ryan Garcia knocked up a SECOND woman already and is cheating on her? Yikes. Really is “the next Golden Boy” huh,’ added The Download producer Mark Ortega.

‘We should have @KingRyanG sit down with Evander Holyfield and talk child support numbers. That should do the trick,’ another sports fan chimed in.

‘Ryan García such a disappointing human being,’ another critic tweeted.