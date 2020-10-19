Boy, 13, is shot dead in front of family by a masked gunman while fixing a lawnmower at Georgia home

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

Published: 07:13 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 07:39 EDT, 19 October 2020

A young teenage boy was shot and killed by a masked gunman in front of his family while working outside his home in Georgia.

Brayan Zavala, 13, from Riverdale was fixing a lawnmower with his father and brother in the family’s front yard on Thursday night when a person wearing a ski mask approached him.

According to reports, a dark colored Chevrolet slowly pulled up at around 9pm on October 15.

The killer got out of the car, took out a shotgun and shot Brayan in the face without saying a word.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and reportedly died in his father’s and brother’s arms.

The schoolboy, who attended Kendrick Middle School, was set to celebrate his 14th birthday soon.

At this time, the shooter has not been identified by police and remains on the loose.

The victim’s brother Jesus Zavala, 16, told local outlets a man wearing a ski mask drove up, got out of the car and shot the teen in the face without saying a word.

‘The shooter didn’t even say I want your money or this is a robbery or I’m assaulting you,’ he told 11 Alive news.

‘He just came, stood there [in] silence and shot my brother.’

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Jesus Zavala to establish as a memorial fund in Brayan’s name and has already raised over $22,000 of a $50,000 fundraising goal.

He wrote on the fundraising page: ‘He has been taken from us for no reason…. we have no answers.’

Clayton County Police are continuing the search for the killer who has not been identified and remains on the loose.

In a statement they appealed to the public for information, saying: ‘The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case.’

Anyone with any information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3747.