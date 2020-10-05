Boy, one, is killed during carjacking outside Texas hospital

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Nico Delafuente, 30, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery for allegedly killing a one-year-old boy during a carjacking

Police say a one-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured after a suspect attempting to steal the woman’s car outside a Texas hospital backed into her while she was holding her son in her arms.

Officers responded to the Texas Health Huguley Hospital in the 11800 block of South Freeway in South Fort Worth just before 9pm on Sunday after getting reports of a vehicular accident.

According to investigators, a mother and father had met in the hospital parking lot to exchange custody of their one-year-old son, when a suspect, identified later as 30-year-old Nico Delafuenete, attempted to steal the woman’s car.

NBC 5 reported that the boy’s father jumped inside the car to try and stop the thief from driving away and a struggle ensued.

Police said Delafuene put the car in reverse and backed into the mother while she was holding her son in her arms, reported The Dallas Morning News.

The woman and child fell to the ground, and Delafuente allegedly ran them over again as he sped away from the scene, according to investigators.

A mother and father had met in the parking lot of the Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Forth Worth, Texas, on Sunday night to exchange custody of their one-year-old son

Police say as the family were standing outside, Delafuente got into the woman’s car and tried to speed away

The boy, who has not been identified, was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he died later from his injuries.

The mother was also hospitalized but was expected to recover.

Delafuente drove away but crashed into a tree not far from the hospital. He then tried to escape on foot, but collapsed from the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

A hospital security guard took him into custody until police arrived on the scene and arrested him, reported CBS DFW.

The boy’s father jumped in the car to stop the thief, who then back the vehicle into the mother and child, killing the boy

After being treated for his injuries at the hospital, Delafuente was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. He is being held without a bond.

Records indicate that he has a prior criminal records that included a 2012 arrest on a DWI charge.