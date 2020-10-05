Brad Parscale seen with wife a week after she told cops he beat her

Brad Parscale has reunited with his wife just a week after she told cops the former Trump campaign chief had beaten her and threatened to shoot himself in a booze-fueled meltdown, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

A judge slapped Parscale with a risk protection order taking away his 11 guns after Candice Parscale told officers her hard-drinking hubby had caused cuts and bruises to her face and arms prior to the September 27 siege at their Fort Lauderdale, Florida home.

But the troubled couple, who have been married for the past eight years, put on a united front this weekend as they emerged from hiding to run errands together and visit friends.

The pair appeared downcast and tense in photos taken exclusively by DailyMail.com, barely talking or looking at one another as Parscale, who was Trump’s 2020 reelection chief until his abrupt July demotion, remained glued to his cell phone.

But a source revealed: ‘They have agreed an uneasy truce for the time being. Candice was badly shaken up by the whole incident but she feels a lot safer without the guns in the house.

‘She has told Brad he has to curb his drinking and get professional help for his problems. Their issues are far from resolved but she is standing by her man, at least for now.’

The Parscales had spent much of the past week holed up at their $2.4million home, guarded by hired security and having all their meals dropped off at the front door.

The plush waterfront property was the scene of an armed police siege seven days earlier after curvaceous Candice, 41, ran screaming into the street in just a skimpy bikini.

She told a passerby she heard a ‘loud boom’ after her 44-year-old husband began ‘ranting and raving’ and cocked a revolver.

Parscale emerged unharmed two hours later, shirtless and swigging a beer, and was tacked to the floor by a SWAT officer before being committed to a mental health unit under Florida’s Baker Act, where he remained until Wednesday.

In coordinated statements issued later that day Parscale said he was stepping away from his digital strategist role with the Trump campaign due to ‘overwhelming stress’.

Candice denied that her 6ft 7in partner was a domestic abuser, despite telling officers days earlier that he had struck her during a previous fight.

‘The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,’ she told Politico.

Candice’s about-turn has not deterred officers from the Fort Lauderdale Investigations Bureau, however, who are continuing to probe the circumstances around Parscale’s meltdown.

Agents visited the Parscales’ property last Thursday and said Candice was fully cooperating with their inquiry, however they have not revealed exactly what is being investigated, nor the extent of her cooperation.

‘What is available to release and most important is, Mr. Parscale is being fully cooperative with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,’ said a spokeswoman. The bureau investigates everything from domestic abuse to economic crime.

It was widely reported in July that Parscale was demoted because a much-trumpeted rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma drew a dismal crowd and left the President fuming.

However DailyMail.com revealed that Parscale was also subject to an internal audit investigating claims that as much as $40 million went missing from Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The President’s deputy press secretary Ken Farnaso denied the story, saying: ‘There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was.’

But Business Insider reported similarly that Parscale’s spending at the campaign was subject to an internal audit into an estimated $10 million worth of wasted spending.

The outlet further reported that Parscale told fellow 2020 staffers and friends that he was under Federal investigation, though it remains unclear whether any such inquiry exists as officials at several law enforcement agencies declined comment.

Parscale is yet to face any charges over the siege however a Broward County judge gave police permission to seize his cache of 11 weapons, including seven handguns, two rifles and two shotguns.

‘Bradley James Parscale poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a firearm or any ammunition in his custody,’ the filing warned.

The president announced in July he was replacing Parscale with longtime political aide Bill Stepien. Well-placed sources told DailyMail.com Parscale is under investigation for the theft of campaign funds

Parscale had overseen the disastrous rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma (pictured), which started with a claim a million wanted to attend. But despite his bragging, the turn-out was much lower than expected

It also referenced several of the allegations Candice tried to play down, stating: ‘While Officer [Timothy] Skaggs was speaking with Mrs. Parscale he observed several bruises on both her arms.

‘Mrs. Parscale explained that she obtained the bruises during a physical altercation with Mr. Parscale a few days earlier, which was not reported to the police.

‘It should also be noted that Detective Steven Smith also observed on Mrs. Parscale large sized contusions on her arms, cheek and forehead.

‘Detective Smith asked Mrs. Parscale how she received the injuries. Mrs. Parscale stated that Mr. Parscale strikes her.’

Parscale was a web designer with no interest in politics when he first received an email from the Trump Organization in 2011 asking him to pitch a design for a website hawking a real estate scheme.

More projects followed and in 2015 Parscale received another email telling him Trump was thinking about running for president and needed a campaign website in two days.

‘So I wrote back and said, “Yeah, I’ll do it for $1,500,” Parscale told 60 Minutes in 2017.

By the end of the election season, Parscale had seen more than $94 million in campaign contributions flow through one of his companies that engineered Trump’s controversial online election marketing.

By then, Parscale, considered particularly close to the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was one of a handful of people allowed to tweet on Trump’s behalf.

Parscale and his wife own three swish Fort Lauderdale condos, worth a combined $5 million, and have at least $300,000 worth of cars, including a 2017 Ferrari, a Range Rover and a BMW X6

Campaign records show Parscale was making $15,000 a month as Trump’s electioneering guru. In January 2019, the day of his 43rd birthday, Parscale bought this $2.4 million canal-front mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Broward County real estate records show

In the wake of the 2016 election, Parscale, a father-of-one, sold Giles-Parscale, his original digital web company, to CloudCommerce for $10 million, including $9million in stocks.

CNN reported last August that another company owned by Parscale, Red State Data and Digital, received more than $900,000 from America First Action, the President’s flagship political action committee.

Despite rules barring Super PACs from coordinating with the campaign he insisted it was a ‘perfectly legal and appropriate arrangement’ with ‘zero chance for coordination’.

Parscale and his wife own three swish Fort Lauderdale condos, worth a combined $5 million, and have at least $300,000 worth of cars, including a 2017 Ferrari, a Range Rover and a BMW X6.

Public records suggest flash Parscale has owned as many as eight boats.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in August 2019, he said he was not in the slightest bit apologetic about his wealth.

‘I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump’s campaign manager,’ Parscale said.

‘The President is an excellent businessman and being associated with him for years has been extremely beneficial to my family.’