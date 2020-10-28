brad-pitt,-56,-and-model-girlfriend nicole-poturalski,-27,-‘break-up-after-whirlwind-romance’

By Natasha Hooper For Mailonline

Published: 18:24 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 18:28 EDT, 28 October 2020

Brad Pitt and his stunning model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have reportedly secretly split after a three month whirlwind romance.

The actor, 56, and 27-year-old Nicole were first spotted on a date in August but are now said to be ‘totally over’, with a source disclosing to Page Six the alleged separation happened a ‘while back’.

The insider said of Brad’s romance with the German model: ‘It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.’

Break-up: Brad Pitt and his stunning model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have reportedly secretly split after a whirlwind romance (pictured in February)

At the start of the month, Nicole posted a video to her social media account, questioning why she receives so much online hate after news of their romance came to light.

The brunette beauty said: ‘I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?

Shock! The actor, 56, and 27-year-old Nicole were first spotted on a date in August but are now said to be ‘totally over’

Spotted: Brad sparked rumours of a romance with Angelina Jolie lookalike Nicole when he was spotted with her at France’s Le Castellet Airport in August (pictured in November 2019)

‘Why? What is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.’

Brad sparked rumours of a romance with Angelina Jolie lookalike Nicole when he was spotted with her at France’s Le Castellet Airport in August.

Onlookers said the pair were behaving like ‘lovestruck teenagers’ as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the airport – before flying to a smaller airport close to Château Miraval, the estate Pitt purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

An insider revealed to US Weekly at the time that Brad remained ‘realistic about the relationship’ since she ‘lives in Germany’ and he ‘has a very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted out.

Trolling: At the start of the month, Nicole posted a video to her social media account, questioning why she receives so much online hate after news of their romance came to light

It is believed they met at the upmarket restaurant, Borchard, in Berlin, owned by Nicole’s husband Roland Mary, whom she has an ‘open marriage’ with.

In August it was revealed Nicole was married and that Roland is reportedly ‘not interested’ in being ‘jealous’ about her extra-marital dalliance with the hunky actor.

Mr Mary – apparently no stranger to romantic trials and tribulations after reputedly being married four times – has remained tight-lipped about his marital arrangements, and his wife’s friendship with Pitt.

However, a friend reportedly said: ‘Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.

Stepping out: The model was spotted leaving the restaurant with her husband Roland Mary, 68, on Saturday for the first time since her romance with Brad came to light

‘They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an open marriage.’

The model was spotted leaving the restaurant with her husband, 68, on Saturday for the first time since her romance with Brad came to light.

Meanwhile, Brad shares six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with his ex-wife, Angelina, 45.

They announced their shock split in 2016, but have yet to finalize terms regarding custody and support for their children.

And the Hollywood actor reportedly wants split custody as a source told ET Online: ‘Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place.

‘Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children.

‘Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.’