Brad Pitt’s model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, 27, hits out at ‘rude and sad’ trolls

By Roxy Simons and Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Published: 11:18 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 18:27 EDT, 9 October 2020

She has been catapulted to the spotlight amid a blossoming romance with Brad Pitt.

And Nicole Poturalski has hit out at ‘rude and sad’ trolls who have sent her hateful comments following news of her relationship with the actor, 56.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-one, 27, said in German: ‘I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people.’

Frustrated: Brad Pitt’s model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, 27, hit out at ‘rude and sad’ trolls who send her hateful comments over her relationship with the actor on Thursday

Claiming she isn’t ‘the kind of person to spread hate’, Nicole went on: ‘I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?

‘Why? What is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts.

‘Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.’

But despite her grievances, Nicole proved that she wont let trolls keep her down, as she showed off her sartorial prowess while out on a coffee run on Friday, which she shared snaps of via Instagram.

Struggle: Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-one, 27, said in German: ‘I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people’

Hitting out: Nicole asked those leaving negative comments ‘Why? What is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts’

The model put on a stylish display as she shrugged on a black denim jacket over a beige turtleneck top that featured a chic chequered pattern.

Nicole completed her look with a pair of faux-leather trousers that accentuated her slender figure as she posed with a cup of coffee.

Her brunette locks were styled into a sleek, straight style and she accessorised with a black beret cap, while she used a light palette of make-up for the occasion.

Showing off her fun side, Nicole shared a snap drinking the coffee and a second that showed her with a foam moustache from the hot beverage.

Stunning: But despite her grievances, Nicole proved that she wont let trolls keep her down, as she showed off her sartorial prowess while out on a coffee run on Friday

Joking around: Showing off her fun side, Nicole shared a snap drinking the coffee and a second that showed her with a foam moustache from the hot beverage

Brad, 56, and Nicole were first spotted together in November during a performance of Kanye West’s opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl.

The pair sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted arriving in the South of France on a private jet and visited Château Miraval, where he produces $390 (£300) Rosé champagne.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that Brad remains ‘realistic about the relationship’ since she ‘lives in Germany’ and he ‘has a very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted out.

The boyfriend: Brad, 56, and Nicole were first spotted together in November during a performance of Kanye West’s opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl

Earlier in September The Sunday Mirror reported that his ex Angelina Jolie was ‘furious’ that Brad had taken her to the spot in France where they were married just over six years ago.

Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston, 51, from 2000-2005. Nearly nine years later, he married Angelina in 2014, but she filed for divorce in September 2016.

Making matters worse was that Brad and Nicole visited only days after what would have been his sixth wedding anniversary with the actress.

‘Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,’ a source told The Mirror. ‘She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table.’

The former couple had appeared to reach a cordial understanding about co-parenting their kids, with the Once upon A Time… In Hollywood actor spotted leaving the actress’ LA home in June after spending time with the children.

However, US Weekly claims they are now at odds again over how much time they each get with their children Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.