Brazil Wanted to Harvest the Amazon Responsibly. Illicit Loggers Axed the Plan.

CUJUBIM, Brazil—The Amata SA logging company was supposed to represent an answer to the thorny problem of how countries like Brazil can take advantage of the Amazon rainforest without widespread deforestation.

But after spending tens of millions of dollars since 2010 to run a 178-square-mile concession in the rainforest to produce timber sustainably, Amata pulled out in April. The reason: uncontrolled wildcat loggers who invaded Amata’s land, illegally toppling and stealing trees.

The Brazilian government of President

Jair Bolsonaro

had championed such concessions and plans to expand them, arguing that legal logging discourages destructive illegal logging and provides jobs for some of the millions of poor residents of towns on the jungle’s edge. Instead of clear-cutting areas, Amata felled an average of only one tree per acre so the forest could regrow.

A chain saw operator worked on Oct. 7, 2019, to fell a tree in Amata’s forest concession, which spanned 178 square miles. Some six months later, the company cleared out.

Amata’s pullout in April casts doubt on Brazil’s ability or willingness to find sustainable ways to exploit the Amazon without irreparable damage.

But the company’s executives in São Paulo said that instead of promoting and protecting legal businesses, Mr. Bolsonaro’s administration did next to nothing to control the illegal loggers who invaded the concession in the western state of Rondônia.

“It’s a conflict area,” Amata Chief Executive

Ana Bastos

said of the land granted to the company. “Those lumberjacks steal our lumber to survive. If we try to stop them, they will fight back. It will be an eternal conflict.”

Brazil still plans to expand its logging concessions from 18 to 34. “Our goal is to offer a legal alternative to exploit the forest,” said

Paulo Carneiro,

director of concessions at the Brazilian Forest Service.

Legal Logging

Timbering concessions have grown in the Amazon.

Concessions already under operation

Legal Logging

Timbering concessions have grown in the Amazon.

Concessions already under operation

Source: Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources

But Amata’s pullout here casts doubt on the country’s ability or willingness to find sustainable ways to exploit the Amazon without irreparable damage, some industry executives and environmentalists say.

It also shows that the success of concessions depends on the government’s ability to crack down on illegal logging. Since they pay no taxes and make no effort to protect certain species or invest in restoration, illegal loggers can charge $431 per square meter of lumber, compared with $1,511 per square meter of legally logged timber, concession operators said.

“It is like having a regular, taxpaying shop competing with lots of tax-free peddlers right in front of your door,” said

Jonas Perutti,

owner of Lumbering Industrial Madeflona Ltda., which also operates concessions in the Amazon.

Illegal loggers repeatedly breached Amata’s 93-mile-long perimeter, removing ipê, cumaru and angelim hardwoods, which are prized as far as China and the Netherlands for use in construction beams, floors and furniture. And it came as deforestation has been on the rise across the Amazon, according to data released recently by Brazil’s space agency. The vast rainforest’s trees soak up and store much of the carbon emissions released around the globe, making it a critical natural brake on climate change, scientists say.

“The organized crime that funds illegal activity in the Amazon—including deforestation, land grabbing, lumber theft and mining—remains strong and active,” said

Carlos Nobre,

a Brazilian climate scientist. “It seems [the criminals] aren’t frightened by the government’s zero-tolerance rhetoric or don’t believe it’s serious.”

A map showed the locations of forest concessions in a part of Rondônia state. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has championed logging concessions and plans to expand them from 18 to 34.

Though it might seem difficult to traffic in a product as big as timber, illegal operators have developed an efficient system for smuggling logged trees, including to foreign buyers.



The government says it is deploying the military to help police the vast forest as part of a multiagency, anti-deforestation task force reporting to Vice President

Hamilton Mourão

.

“If we manage to keep the [military] operation going, we will reduce those illegalities over time,” Mr. Mourão said.

Illegal logging is thriving in part because the Bolsonaro administration has cut environmental protection budgets. Here in Rondônia, a state the size of Michigan, there is only about one patrol agent from the Ibama environmental agency per 540 square miles.

“What makes these loggers continue in the forest? It’s the certainty of impunity,” said a government official familiar with Ibama’s operations.

At a gathering last October of illegal loggers in Cujubim, a town lined with sawmills on the eastern flank of Amata’s concession, sausages sizzled on a grill as some spoke openly to The Wall Street Journal about their clandestine trade harvesting hardwoods from the area.

Illicit wildcat loggers barbecued together in Cujubim last fall. Illegal logging is thriving in part because the Bolsonaro administration has cut environmental protection budgets.

A logger in Cujubim inspected a truck that environmental agency workers torched after finding it near an illegal logging site.

“I spent 30 days in the woods,”

Claytom Vieira Roberto

said, describing his hardscrabble life felling trees. “I’ve removed some 900 cubic meters [of hardwoods]. In the forest, we work every day. There’s no weekend.”

Wildcat loggers are among the Amazon’s poorest residents, and many feel they have an ally in Mr. Bolsonaro. In his 22 months as president, he has asserted that there is plenty of forest to exploit and publicly expressed affinity for gold miners, wildcat cattle ranchers and others who operate in the forest illegally.

“Bolsonaro thinks like us,” said a 23-year-old chain saw operator. “He’s right. There is a lot of forest to go around.”

Though it might seem difficult to traffic in a product as big as timber, in Cujubim and other frontier towns there is an efficient system for smuggling logged trees—even to foreign buyers—with fake papers designed to make the lumber appear legally harvested, say concession operators and environmentalists who track the illicit trade.

A dirt road winds outside Cujubim, a frontier town in the state of Rondônia, which is roughly the size of Michigan but is patrolled by just one environmental official per 540 square miles.

“There’s much corruption in law enforcement, and consumers don’t care if the wood they are buying is legal or not,” said

Oberdan Perondi,

a co-owner of a concession that is five times as large as Amata’s and also competes with illegal loggers.

Amata’s concession was divided into 24 areas of varying size called Annual Production Units, or UPAs, with only one UPA used by loggers a year. The concession held 600 species of trees, but Amata’s license allowed it to harvest just 24. The total annual take was 3,000 trees.

When the Journal visited the Amata site late last year, workers wearing helmets and thick leather shields to protect them from snakebites used GPS devices and satellite maps to find routes into stands of valuable trees.

Amata chain saw operator Orleans Pereira Jr., who comes from a family of wildcat loggers, voiced pride in the company’s efforts to harvest trees responsibly.

For men like

Orleans Pereira Jr.,

who had come from a family of wildcat loggers, Amata meant a steady job, solid pay and benefits. “I’m proud of what we do here,” the 34-year-old said as he downed a 60-foot abiu tree in barely three minutes in UPA 12. “I believe our work isn’t destruction.”

A visit to UPA 1, the first swath of forest Amata exploited, in 2010, showed what he meant. Bushes had regrown over paths where logs had once been dragged. Birds, bugs and frogs provided a nonstop soundtrack. A jaguar’s claws had left deep scratches on tree trunks. Giant spiders perched in branches, and two-inch-long tucandeira ants built and rebuilt their tiny world.

The only visible evidence that 20 cubic tons of wood had been removed were stumps tagged with bar codes.

“Here is proof that the forest regenerates fast,” said

Evilso Pereira de Almedia,

37, an Amata manager, referring to when it is cut sustainably and protected from ranchers and land grabbers.

But it took years for Amata to start turning a small profit, with the company having to invest in satellite, drone and on-the-ground monitoring in a failed effort to turn back illegal loggers.

Patric Reydams,

the company’s chief operating officer, said that is a problem only the state can address.

“All we can do is to pinpoint some invasion,” he said.

Illicit resource exploitation of the Amazon rainforest has risen sharply in recent years. Researchers warn rapid deforestation there is contributing to climate change and other environmental hazards.



