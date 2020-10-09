Brazilian firemen drill hole through jail cell door to rescue teen who tried to escape

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

This is the shocking moment a prisoner got stuck in a hole in a jail cell door while attempting to escape.

The startling incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the Brazilian town of Balneário Piçarras after cops at the local Civil Police precinct discovered the 18-year-old trapped in the door.

Brazilian news outlet G1 reported that the firemen first covered the door in oil to smooth it out and to prevent it from completely breaking apart as they tried to extract the detainee while his hips dangled in midair.

The fire department was called to a Balneário Piçarras, Brazil, Civil Police station house after an 18-year-old prisoner tried to escape by sliding through a hole in a jail cell door. The rescue took nearly three hours

Video footage filmed by authorities at the station house showed a firemen using a hydraulic tool, known as the Jaws of Life, to pry the teenager out of the door.

The fireman carefully cut through the door as another firefighter served as his guide while the detainee’s feet were resting on a chair.

It took the fire department nearly three hours to free him.

Police Chief Rodolfo Farah told Carneiro News that the suspect had been in custody for not even two hours when he tried to flee the precinct.

A firemen looks on during the shocking rescue of a teen whose body was found trapped in the middle of a jail cell door less than two hours after he had been arrested

Firefighters sprung to action at a police precinct in Brazil on Thursday after an 18-year-old, who had been in custody for less than two hours for allegedly robbing a store, got half of his body stuck in the middle of a jail cell door

The teen was arrested after he allegedly robbed a shop, stealing a watch and 270 Brazilian reals (approximately $48) from a store owner.

He was also busted for allegedly trying to break into a commercial warehouse, but didn’t steal anything.

The teen remained in police custody at the same station house after he was rescued.