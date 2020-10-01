BREAKING: 153 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 13 states, FCT

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 59,001 on Thursday night following 153 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 81 of the 153 cases, followed by Rivers with 21, FCT with 11 and Ogun 8.

The rest are: “Kaduna – 7, Oyo – 6, Akwa Ibom – 5, Osun – 3, Katsina – 3, Edo – 2, Ebonyi – 2, Nasarawa – 2, Plateau – 1, Kano – 1.”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 59,001 of which 50,452 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,112 lives.