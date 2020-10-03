Daily News

BREAKING: 160 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 12 states, FCT

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 59,287 on Saturday night following 160 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Rivers recorded 42 of the 160 cases, followed by Lagos with 32, Plateau with 21, FCT with 18 and Kaduna 14.

The rest are: “Ogun – 11, Katsina – 10, Kwara – 3, Ondo – 3, Imo – 3, Anambra – 1, Abia – 1, Oyo – 1.”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 59,287 of which 50,718 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,113 lives.

