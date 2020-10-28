breaking:-abiodun-reopens-worship-centres,-hotels,-others

By Samuel Oamen

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres in the state.

Abiodun closed religious centres, businesses and schools in March to checkmate coronavirus surge.

In August, he announced reopening of only worship centres and schools subject to guidelines of the safety measures.

Abiodun reduced worshippers for a service at 200 and insisted services must not exceed one and a half hour.

But in a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the Governor said the religious centres and other public places have been reopened following successful taming of COVID-19.

He said: “It stated that in the process of rebuilding the economy, the State Government was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” agenda, and would ensure everything possible for people to have increased prosperity that would place the State on a sound footing towards continued development.

“It further added that government would improve on testing, just as it continues to monitor the development and not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said.