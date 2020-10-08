Daily News

BREAKING: Again, gas explodes in Lagos

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

By Bose Adelaja

A gas explosion has reportedly occurred in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5.45am.

Eye witnesses said the incident has resulted into panic as residents scamper for safety.

ALSO READ: 16 hospitalised, properties destroyed in Lagos gas explosion 

Details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time.

At press time, emergency responders were yet to arrive the scene.

Details later…

Vanguard

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Kenya: Mombasa Closes Its Largest Isolation Centre

Previous article

Group urges Ndigbo, others to vote for Akeredolu

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News