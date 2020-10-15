BREAKING: Again, Hoodlums Attack #EndSARS Peaceful Protesters

On Thursday, October 15, as the #EndSARS protests across the country were ongoing, scores of hoodlums, hijacked the protests in Ikeja, Lagos thereby disrupting it.

The protesters rose from Lagos State House of Assembly as early as 7am, to barricade Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and prevented vehicular movement on the expressway.

However, some hoodlums surfaced from nowhere wielding dangerous weapons to intimidate the protesters. As at the time of this report, the protesters were scampering for safety.

Details to come

Like this: Like Loading...