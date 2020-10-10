Daily News

Breaking: Akeredolu, APC candidate wins polling unit

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Candidate of the APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in his polling unit. He polled 413 votes in his ward 5 unit 6, ljebu – Owo while PDP scored 12 votes. The ZLP scored zero.

Result from Gov Akeredolu’s ward at Owo.

A  1

AAC  2

ADP  9

ADC 3

APC 413

YPP  1

LEM  1

SDP  1

APGA 1

LO 1

NRM 1

PDP 12

ZLP 0

YPP 1

PRP 0

APM 0

VOID votes 11

