Breaking: Akeredolu, APC candidate wins polling unit

By Dayo Johnson Akure
Candidate of the APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in his polling unit. He polled 413 votes in his ward 5 unit 6, ljebu – Owo while PDP scored 12 votes. The ZLP scored zero.
Result from Gov Akeredolu’s ward at Owo.
A 1
AAC 2
ADP 9
ADC 3
APC 413
YPP 1
LEM 1
SDP 1
APGA 1
LO 1
NRM 1
PDP 12
ZLP 0
YPP 1
PRP 0
APM 0
VOID votes 11
