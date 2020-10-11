Daily News

Breaking: Akeredolu defeats Jegede, Ajayi, others, leads with 53,380 votes in 14 councils

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Ondo state governorship election, governor Rotimi Akeredolu maintained the lead in the Saturday election.

Akeredolu is leading with 53,380 votes in 14 councils so far released by INEC.

The incumbent has scored 213,251votes in 14 councils while Eyitayo Jegede polled 159,871 votes. The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Hon Agboola Ajayi got 44,175 votes.

READ ALSO: I don’t know what happens if I lose, but I know what happens when I win ― Akeredolu

Councils yet to be announced by the commission include that of  Ondo West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

RESULTS OF 14 COUNCILS

ONDO GUBER POLL RESULTS FROM 14 LGAs

APC            PDP         ZLP

1) Akoko SE     9,419        4,003        2,004

2) Akoko SW  21,232     15,055        2,775

3) Ifedore          9,350     11,852        2,775

4) Owo             35,957        5,311          408

5) Ose              15,122        8,421       1,083

6) Irele             12,643        5,493       5,904

7) Akoko NE    16,572        8,380       3,532

8) Ile Oluji        13,287        9,231       1,971

9) Okitipupa    19,266      10,367     10,120

10) Idanre        11,286        7,499       3,623

11) Ondo East    6,485        4,049       3,221

12) Akoko NW  15,809      10,320      3,477

13) Akure North  9,546     12,263      1,046

14) Akure South 17,277    47,627      2,236

TOTAL              213,251   159,871

ZLP—44,175

MARGIN OF LEAD – 53,380 votes

