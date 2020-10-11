Breaking: Akeredolu wins 3 out of 4 remaining  councils in Ondo poll

By Dayo Johnson Akure
Candidate of the APC in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has won in three other local government council areas.
The councils include, Ose, Okitipupa and Ondo West.
OSE LGA
APC……15,122
PDP…….8,421
ZLP……..1,083
OKITI PUPA LGA.
APC……19,266
PDP…….10,367
ZLP……..10,120
ONDO WEST LGA
APC……15,977
PDP…….10,627
ZLP……..10,159
