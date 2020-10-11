Daily News

Breaking: Akeredolu wins 3 out of 4 remaining  councils in Ondo poll

Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Candidate of the APC in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has won in three other local government council areas.

The councils include, Ose, Okitipupa and Ondo West.

OSE LGA

APC……15,122

PDP…….8,421

ZLP……..1,083

OKITI PUPA LGA.

APC……19,266

PDP…….10,367

ZLP……..10,120

ONDO WEST LGA

APC……15,977

PDP…….10,627

ZLP……..10,159

