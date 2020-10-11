Breaking: Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election, defeats Jegede with 99k votes

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The current governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the October 9, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo.

Akerdolu defeated his major contenders the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, with about ninty-nine thousand (99), votes in 15 Local Governments Areas in the state.

Akeredolu polled 292,914 votes as against Jegede who garnered 195,431 votes. The Independent National Electorl Commission’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.

With his victory Akeredolu will be serving Ondo state for the second time, having been elected in 2016 for the first time.

He secured 244, 842 votes in 2016, defeating his closest rivalry Mr. Jegede who garnered 150, 380 votes.

Below are the results as announced by INEC officials:

ONDO GUBER POLL RESULTS FROM 14 LGAs

Ile Oluji

APC: 13,287

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

Akoko north-east

APC: 16,572

PDP: 8380

ZLP:3532

Akoko south-west

APC:21,232

PDP:15,055

ZLP:2755

Akoko south-east

APC:9419

PDP:4003

ZLP:2004

Akoko north-west

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Irele

APC: 12,643

PDP:5493

ZLP:5904

Ose

APC:15,122

PDP:8421

ZLP:1083

Ifedore

APC:9350

PDP:11852

ZLP:1863

Owo

APC: 35,957

PDP:5311

ZLP: 408

Okitipupa

APC: 19,266

PDP: 10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Akure north-west

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1046

Idanre

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7499

ZLP: 3623

Akure south-east

APC: 17,277

PDP: 47,267

ZLP: 2,236

Ondo east

APC:6485

PDP:4049

ZLP: 3221

Ondo west

APC: 15,977

PDP: 10,627

ZLP: 10,159

Odigbo

APC: 23,571

PDP: 9,485

ZLP: 6,540

Ese Odo

APC: 13383

PDP: 4680

ZLP: 4760

Ilaje

APC: 26657

PDP: 11128

ZLP: 4405

