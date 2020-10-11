Breaking: Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election, defeats Jegede with 99k votes

The current governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the October 9, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo.
Akerdolu defeated his major contenders the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, with about ninty-nine thousand (99), votes in 15 Local Governments Areas in the state.
Akeredolu polled 292,914 votes as against Jegede who garnered 195,431 votes. The Independent National Electorl Commission’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.
With his victory Akeredolu will be serving Ondo state for the second time, having been elected in 2016 for the first time.
He secured 244, 842 votes in 2016, defeating his closest rivalry Mr. Jegede who garnered 150, 380 votes.
Below are the results as announced by INEC officials:
ONDO GUBER POLL RESULTS FROM 14 LGAs
Ile Oluji
APC: 13,287
PDP: 9231
ZLP:1971
Akoko north-east
APC: 16,572
PDP: 8380
ZLP:3532
Akoko south-west
APC:21,232
PDP:15,055
ZLP:2755
Akoko south-east
APC:9419
PDP:4003
ZLP:2004
Akoko north-west
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Irele
APC: 12,643
PDP:5493
ZLP:5904
Ose
APC:15,122
PDP:8421
ZLP:1083
Ifedore
APC:9350
PDP:11852
ZLP:1863
Owo
APC: 35,957
PDP:5311
ZLP: 408
Okitipupa
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Akure north-west
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1046
Idanre
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7499
ZLP: 3623
Akure south-east
APC: 17,277
PDP: 47,267
ZLP: 2,236
Ondo east
APC:6485
PDP:4049
ZLP: 3221
Ondo west
APC: 15,977
PDP: 10,627
ZLP: 10,159
Odigbo
APC: 23,571
PDP: 9,485
ZLP: 6,540
Ese Odo
APC: 13383
PDP: 4680
ZLP: 4760
Ilaje
APC: 26657
PDP: 11128
ZLP: 4405
