BREAKING: Akeredolu wins unit

By Osagie Otabor, Owo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won his polling unit with a wide margin.

At his ward 5 Ijebu Owo unit, he polled 413 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  candidate Eyitayo Jegede, who garnered 12.

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate Hon Agboola Ajayi, scored zero vote.

Here is the breakdown from his unit:

A A 1

AAC 2

ADP 9

ADC 3

APC 413

YPP 1

LEM 1

SDP 1

APGA 1

LO 1

NRM 1

PDP 12

ZLP 0

YPP 1

PRP 0

APM 0

VOID votes 11

