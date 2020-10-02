BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms election of Diri

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa.
The court in a unanimous judgment, set aside the judgment of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified Diri’s election and ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections within 90 days.
Details shortly…
