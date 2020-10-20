BREAKING: Armed Okada Riders Invade Abuja, Renew Attacks On #EndSARS Protesters, Residents (VIDEO)

Many people have been reportedly injured following a fresh breakout of violence around Kabusa-Apo mechanic village in Apo district of the federal capital territory (FCT)

The development is coming about a day after some hoodlums attacked protesters and businesses in the Kabusa vicinity.

A number of people were injured and cars destroyed in the process. From Apo resettlement, an area close to Kabusa, thick black smoke could be seen billowing.

The mayhem began about the same time some citizens resumed their daily demonstrations against police brutality. Troops of armed okada riders invaded the community to wreck havoc. The police have been accused of supervising the violence in the community.

“There is violence here. It started about 8:00 am and a lot of people are fleeing for their lives to smaller.

“As we speak property have been destroyed again. It is a terrible situation here,” a resident said.

Who armed Abuja Okada riders? Are these people sane at all? Do they know that these young people can also arm themselves? This is insane. pic.twitter.com/ggSS7briDg — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, armed soldiers have reportedly dispersed some protesting youths at Sokale, Dutse Alhaji and the FO1 area of Kubwa.

The troops were said to have shot into the air to disperse the #EndSARS protesters who had gathered to begin the day’s protest.

While passers-by scampered for safety, residents who were still in their homes immediately shut their doors.

Motorists and commuters on the Bwari-Dutse Alhaji Road were stranded by the ensuing traffic jam.

Updates later…

