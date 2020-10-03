Daily News

BREAKING: Auchi Poly Rector dies at 60

By
0
By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr. Momodu Jimah is dead.

He was 60.

The Nation gathered he died around 7 pm on Friday after a brief illness.

Arrangements are ongoing to inter his remains this morning according to Islamic rites.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Government-owned tertiary institution, Mustapha Oshiobugie, confirmed the incident and burial arrangements to The Nation.

