BREAKING: Awolowo’s daughter Mrs. Oyediran dies

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

Rev Tola Oyediran, the eldest child of late Western Region Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, is dead.

She passed on around noon on Friday October 16, 2020 at 79 years.

She was billed to celebrate her 80th birthday on December 1.

Until her death, she was the Chairman, Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria ( ANN) publishers of Tribune titles.

The Nation learnt she was hale and hearty as at last night.

Details shortly…