BREAKING: Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead

Eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Reverend Tola Oyediran, is dead.
The former Nigerian Tribune chairman reportedly died in her sleep.
Revd Oyediran was married to Professor A. B. O. O. Oyediran, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.
Her death, leaves Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu as the only surviving child of the Awolowo dynasty.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments