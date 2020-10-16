BREAKING: Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead

Eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Reverend Tola Oyediran, is dead.

The former Nigerian Tribune chairman reportedly died in her sleep.

Revd Oyediran was married to Professor A. B. O. O. Oyediran, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Her death, leaves Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu as the only surviving child of the Awolowo dynasty.

