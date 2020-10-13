Breaking NewsPolitics

BREAKING: Buhari Nominates SA, Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has been nominated for screening and confirmation as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.

This was confirmed in President Buhari’s letter of request read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

Also nominated for confirmation as National Commissioners of INEC are: Prof. Mohammed Sani representing Katsina; Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

Buhari said the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

