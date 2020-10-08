BREAKING: Buhari begins 2021 budget presentation

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a Joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari arrived the National Assembly premised by exactly 11.01am and was received by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Ojo Olatunde Amos, who led him through the basement door into the House of Representatives Chambers.

This is the first time Buhari would enter the National Assembly through the basement door.

Security operatives took strategic positions to ensure a hitch free budget presentation.

Only a few officials, including the Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Amb. Ibrahim Gambari accompanied the President into the Chambers

