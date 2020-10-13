BREAKING: Buhari nominates media aide, three others as INEC Commissioners

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, for screening and confirmation as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read President Buhari’s letter of request at plenary.
Also nominated for confirmation as National Commissioners of INEC are: Prof. Mohammed Sani representing Katsina; Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa)
Buhari said the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

