BREAKING: Buhari Presides Over Emergency Meeting With Past Leaders, Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is in an emergency meeting with former leaders and Security Chiefs.

Though the agenda is yet to be disclosed, the impromptu meeting, which started about 10am, was reportedly convened by Buhari to consult over recent social and security developments in different parts of the country.

All the former Heads of State and Presidents participating in the meeting are linked virtually while the security heads are in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House with the President.

Among former leaders attending the meeting include Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Ernest Shonekan

Those present at the Council Chambers with the President include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(Rtd).

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director General Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The meeting is going on behind closed doors but the The meeting is going on behind closed doors but the agenda might be related to the mood of the nation and how to find a solution to unrest across the nation.

Details shortly…

Like this: Like Loading...