BREAKING: Buhari Presides Over National Security Meeting

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The security meeting which started at about 11 am is holding amidst violence in parts of the country.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar are among those in attendance.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja with some members in attendance while others are participating virtually from their offices.

The meeting is holding amidst outcry over the shooting of protesting youths in Lekki, Lagos State.

SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud, Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare were all present during the Meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...