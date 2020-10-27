Daily News

Breaking: Buhari reappoints Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman

By
0
breaking:-buhari-reappoints-prof-yakubu-as-inec-chairman
Views: Visits 0
Breaking: Buhari reappoints Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman
Professor Mahmood Yakubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: INEC Nomination: Ignore PDP’s diatribe against Onochie, APC urges Senate

President Buhari, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

Prof Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.

VANGUARD

Comedian CrazeClown survives car crash

Previous article

France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter as Cases Surge Across Europe

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News