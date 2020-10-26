breaking:-buratai,-gocs-meet-over-#endsars-protest

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, General Officers Commanding (GOC) of the Divisions and Operation Commanders, are brainstorming on the threat to national security occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

Shortly before the meeting, which is holding in the Army Conference Room at the Defence Headquarters went into closed session, Buratai chastised unnamed international organisations for threatening Military Officers with travel ban over alleged violation of human rights.

He disclosed the conference will discuss operational and current security issues in the country.

According to him: “Criminal elements are threatening us with travel ban but we are not worried because we must remain in this country to make it better.

“The first time I travelled outside of this country, I was already 50 years and a General, so I don’t mind if I live the rest of my life here”.

