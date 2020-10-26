breaking:-channels-tv,-arise,-ait-sanctioned-over-coverage-of-#endsars-protests

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Monday sanctioned the Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television over their coverage of #ENDSARS protests that lasted for about two weeks in the country.
The commission according to its Director-General, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, the above listed media houses were fined due to their unprofessional coverage of the protests in the country.
Details later:
