[breaking]-corruption:-buhari-seeks-reps-approval-to-freeze-accounts,-clampdown-on-money-launderers

President Muhammadu Buhari

Tordue Salem, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, sent in a Bill to the House of Representatives, seeking their passage to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to freeze accounts allegedly holding proceeds of crime, and come hard on money launderers.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, read the president’s letter in plenary, with the instrument of legislation attached, at 11:35 am.

Recall that assent to the same Bill was denied by President Buhari in 2019, worsening the tiff between the National Assembly and the Executive.

Details later…

Vanguard News