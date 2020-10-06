BREAKING: Court jails Prophet Sotitobire over missing child

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others have been sentenced to life imprisonment for last year’s disappearance of a one-year -old child, Gold Kolawole from the church.

They were found guilty on two- count charges bordering on kidnapping, aiding and abetting to kidnap preferred against them.

Justice Olusegun Odusola said the prosecution proved circumstantial evidence against the accused persons.

Other defendants jailed include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola ,Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

Gold was taken to the church by his parents and went missing from the church.

He has not been seen since then.

Details shortly…