Daily News

BREAKING: Court jails Prophet Sotitobire over missing child

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others have been sentenced to life imprisonment for last year’s disappearance of a one-year -old child, Gold Kolawole from the church.

They were found guilty on two- count charges bordering on kidnapping, aiding and abetting to kidnap preferred against them.

Justice Olusegun Odusola said the prosecution proved circumstantial evidence against the accused persons.

Other defendants jailed include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola ,Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

Gold was taken to the church by his parents and went missing from the church.

He has not been seen since then.

Details shortly…

Coronavirus US: NFL fines 10 Raiders players for not wearing masks

Previous article

What It’s Like Living in 9 Parts of N.Y.C. Facing a New Lockdown

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News