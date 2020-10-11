BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths hit 1,115 in Nigeria

Adeyinka Akintunde

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night revealed that 1,115 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country.

According to a tweet released by the body, 163 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60, 266.

51,735 persons have so far been discharged.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country on Sunday, with 113 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 21 cases. Osun Satate recorded eight cases with Ondo State recorded five cases.

Other states read as follows:

Oyo-5 Ogun-3 Bayelsa-2 Taraba-2 Edo-1 FCT-1 Katsina-1 Plateau-1