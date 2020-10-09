BREAKING: Delta poly students protest N5,000 COVID-19 levy

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro are protesting against the N5, 000 COVID-19 fee imposed by the management.

The Nation learnt the protest, which started about 7am, saw several students at the institution’s gate and blocking the main entrance of the school.

The polytechnic had imposed a N5, 000 COVID-19 levy on all students returning for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The school, in a circular last week, directed students to pay the levy so that authorities will be able to prepare for the health and safety as students return to school.

Calling on the Delta State Government to wade into the matter and prevail on the management to withdraw the levy, the students described it as unlawful and a means of extorting them.

A lecturer of the polytechnic, who spoke in confidence, confirmed that staff have not been able to gain access into the school’s premises due to the protest against the COVID-19 fee.

Details shortly…