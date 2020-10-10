Daily News

BREAKING: Deputy Gov Ajayi sweeps polling unit

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Raymond Mordi, Ese-Odo

Ondo Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi has swept the polls at his unit located at Idumado Quarters, Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government.

The governorship candidate election of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 395 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu got 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Eyitayo Jegede garnered five while the candidates of the LP and the AAC got one vote each six votes were voided.

Kenya: Covid-19 – Kenya Reports 442 More Cases, Death Toll of 755

Previous article

Radio monitoring equipment not targeted at IPOB – FG

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News