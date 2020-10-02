Breaking: Donald Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning.

The news came after it was announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The development comes a month before the US election on November 3rd. Mr Trump is now expected to be in quarantine for some two weeks while facing treatment for the disease.

Mr Trump (74) is at high risk for the virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

Since coronavirus emerged earlier this year, Mr Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines – including those issued by his own administration – such as wearing masks in public and practising social distancing.

Instead, Mr Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters. On Thursday night the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight. Shortly thereafter, news broke that Hope Hicks, a top Trump adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the virus. Ms Hicks travelled with the president a number of times this week. Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus.

The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than seven million nationwide. The White House issued a new schedule for Mr Trump’s activities on Friday that did not include his planned trip to Florida. His presidential rival, Democrat Joe Biden, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Friday. Both states are swing states that could decide the US election.

Mr Trump, who has been criticised for questioning the efficacy of wearing a face covering, produced a mask from his pocket in the first presidential debate on Tuesday and said, “I wear masks when needed. When needed, I wear masks.” He then ridiculed Mr Biden for wearing them regularly.

Voter suppression concerns

The news comes as fresh concerns emerged over voter suppression just weeks before the US presidential election.

Texas announced it was reducing the number of “drop-off” locations available in the state to just one per county.

Republican Governor Gregg Abbott announced the new measures on Thursday, forcing some districts in the state to remove facilities they had already established.

Like many states across the US, election officials in Texas permit voters who cast their ballot by mail to drop their completed ballots at secure drop-boxes, as an alternative to sending their sealed ballot envelope by post.

Mr Abbott said the decision was taken to prevent election fraud.

“These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting,” he said.

But local election officials criticised the move. Chris Hollins, the clerk of Harris County which encompasses the greater Houston area in southern Texas said the move was “prejudicial and dangerous.”

“Multiple drop-off locations have been advertised for weeks,” he said. “To force hundreds of thousands of seniors and voters with disabilities to use a single drop-off location…is prejudicial and dangerous.”

As the second largest state in the country, Texas is a must-win state for presidential candidates. Though it has long been Republican territory, Democrats are hoping to make inroads in the state on November 3rd, both in the presidential contest and down-ballot congressional races. The chairman of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa lambasted the move to limit drop-off ballots.

“Republicans are on the verge of losing, so Governor Abbott is trying to adjust the rules last minute,” he said in a statement.

The new controversy over mail-in ballots comes as Mr Trump urged his supporters to monitor voting practices in polling sites across the country, a suggestion that his critics say could be intimidatory. During Tuesday’s presidential debate Mr Trump encouraged his supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” stating that the election would be rigged.

“This is not going to end well,” he said of November’s election. “If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that . . . It means you have a fraudulent election.”

Mr Trump’s exhortation to his supporters, and unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, come as Trump supporters were ejected from a polling centre in Philadelphia this week. Last month, a group of Trump supporters disrupted early voting at Fairfax, Virginia.

Election fraud and the reliability of postal voting, have become contentious issues in this year’s presidential campaign amid expectations that a high number of people will choose to vote by mail due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus. Mr Trump has, repeatedly, without evidence, claimed that absentee ballots lead to a “rigged” election, refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the presidential election. Several states have used postal voting for years without any evidence of substantive voting fraud.

Texas already has restrictions on absentee voting. Unlike some states where absentee ballots are sent to registered voters automatically, only those over 65 are eligible for a mail-in ballot.

Debate rules

Meanwhile, the president indicated that he will reject any changes proposed by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) to the rules governing the next two presidential debates.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?,” he tweeted, referring to Tuesday night’s debate against Democrat Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio.

The commission is considering making changes to the debates on October 15th and October 22nd, including imposing new limits on speaking times and possibly allowing the moderator to mute a candidate’s microphone.

In a call with reporters, Mr Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, said the commission was biased, claiming many of its co-chairs and board members had previously donated to Democratic campaigns.

Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller stressed that the Trump campaign did not want any changes to the format.

“We think President Trump did absolutely fantastic, and we’re looking forward to participating in the second and third debate,” he said.

“We have not asked for any changes, the Biden camp has.”–Additional reporting Agencies