Breaking NewsInternational News

BREAKING: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions Imposed on Mali

By
0
Post Views: Visits 9

On Tuesday, October 6, ECOWAS announced that it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali following a military coup in August that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said “heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule. It noted the publication of a transition roadmap and the status alloted to the military leader in the interim government.

AFP

Details later…

Ethiopia: Ethiopia Bans Flights Over Nile Mega Dam for ‘Security Reasons’

Previous article

Zamfara govt begins own gold reserve

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News