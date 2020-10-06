BREAKING: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions Imposed on Mali

On Tuesday, October 6, ECOWAS announced that it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali following a military coup in August that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said “heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule. It noted the publication of a transition roadmap and the status alloted to the military leader in the interim government.

AFP

