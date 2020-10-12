Daily News

Breaking: Edo assembly impeaches Okiye as Speaker

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Barely two weeks after the Edo state governorship election, the state house of assembly today impeached Hon Frank Okiye representing Esan North-East II as the speaker of the house and immediately elected Hon Marcus Onabun representing Esan West constituency as the new speaker.

Details later

