Breaking: Edo assembly impeaches Okiye as Speaker

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City
Barely two weeks after the Edo state governorship election, the state house of assembly today impeached Hon Frank Okiye representing Esan North-East II as the speaker of the house and immediately elected Hon Marcus Onabun representing Esan West constituency as the new speaker.
ALSO READ: 45-yr-old smashes parents’ heads with pestle in Enugu
Details later
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments