BREAKING: Edwin Clark’s Brother, Prof. J. P. Clark, Is Dead

Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark is dead.

Prof. Clark is the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo.

This development was contained in a statement signed by C. C. Clark, for the family and Mr. Ilaye, for the children and made available to journalists.

The statement revealed that he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“He has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him. “The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement read.

