BREAKING: #ENDSARS: Buhari orders IGP to reform unit

President Muhammadu Buhari(middle) flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) and IGP Mohammed Adamu at a meeting in Aso Rock. Source: The President’s Twitter handle.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he had ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to reform the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, investigate cases of infractions and bring offenders to justice.

This is coming in the wake of nationwide outcry and protests by youths and mothers for the unit to be scrapped.

The movement against SARS had been trending under the slogan #ENDSARS, with a call for total scrapping of the unit.

However, in a statement posted on the President’s Twitter handle, he said he had been meeting with the IGP, and getting briefed on the situation.

The President said: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt.

“I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice.

“I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”