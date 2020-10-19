Daily News

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Ikpeazu approves inauguration of Judicial Panel of Inquiry

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the inauguration of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings and brutality by security agents in the state.

The composition of the panel is as follows:

1. Retired Justice S N Imo – Chairman

2. Nwakanma John

3. Daniel Chinagozi

4. Ariwa Zuby

5. Eric Ikwuagwu

6. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice (Secretary)

7. Bishop Sunday Onuoha

8. Comrade John Emejor

9. Comrade Nnanna Nwafor

10. Mrs Doris Ogala

The Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Government House, Umuahia, at 1pm.

