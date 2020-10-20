[breaking]-#endsars:-oyetola-imposes-24-hour-curfew-on-osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has imposed 24-hour curfew on the state begining from Wednesday, October 21.

This, according to the state government, was to check the dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protest has taken in the state while the government is bound to protect the lives and properties of citizenry.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Tuesday evening stated events in the last 48-hours has shown that the real protesters have failed to take over the protest, even after the attack on the state Governor last weekend.

It stated that only those on essential duties shall be permitted, upon proper identification, to move around during the curfew period.

The statement reads, “The Osun State Government note with a high sense of responsibility the unfortunate dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests have assumed across the country, particularly in the South West States.

“In our dear State, but for providence, the Governor would not have been alive to preside over today’s security meeting following the attempt on his life last Saturday.

“In spite of the Saturday incident, we have allowed the protest to continue in the hope that the real protesters would take charge of the protest.

“Events of the last 48 hours have however shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums. As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we will not sit and watch criminals unleash terror on our State.

“Consequently, the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State, effective from 11.59 pm today, Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.

“By implication, there shall be no movement except those on essential duties who will be permitted to move around. These set of persons must have valid identifications to move around during the period of the curfew.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law. I enjoin all our citizens to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”

Vanguard