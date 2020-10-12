BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest At Surulere Lagos Gets Bloody As Police And Civilians Clash (Graphic Image/Video)

The #EndSARS protest at Surulere, Lagos just got bloody and protesters have attacked the Surulere Police Division.

The attack came after a policeman reportedly shot an #EndSARS protester.

The Nation also reports that at least three officers have been shot in the attack.

Protesters on social media have said the police officers close to the Surulere Barracks are responsible for the attack.

"@Omoissydeyhere: The police just shot someone at Barracks, Surulere. The guy is bleeding, medical help is needed!!! please retweet #SARSMUSTEND#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/FP3PCj8Bzu — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 12, 2020

2 shot dead at a peaceful protest happening at Barracks, Surulere. @sars_watch #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/sX6njtiP7r — You can't hate me (@Kingdukeee) October 12, 2020

