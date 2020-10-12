Breaking News

BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest At Surulere Lagos Gets Bloody As Police And Civilians Clash (Graphic Image/Video)

By
0
Protesters
Views: Visits 1

The #EndSARS protest at Surulere, Lagos just got bloody and protesters have attacked the Surulere Police Division.

The attack came after a policeman reportedly shot an #EndSARS protester.

The Nation also reports that at least three officers have been shot in the attack.

Protesters on social media have said the police officers close to the Surulere Barracks are responsible for the attack.

Videos from the scene:

More updates soon…

Georgia Judge Rejects Challenge to Touch-Screen Voting Machines

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News